Knieper Real Estate | Lake Granbury

The nearly 4,000 square-foot home at 2612 Harborside Drive is located in the Harbor Lakes community of Granbury, just 30 minutes southwest of Fort Worth. The small town has much to offer including multiple country clubs and golf courses, a beautiful 33-mile-long lake, beaches, restaurants, shopping and a historic town square. Granbury has multiple festivals throughout the year and a lot of great activities for people of all ages.
Harbor Lakes is centrally positioned in Granbury to offer quick access to dining, entertainment, grocery stores, and the Harbor Lakes Country Club and Golf Course.
The superior quality and craftsmanship of the property is eye-catching, and the attention to detail throughout the property adds elegance and class while maintaining an inviting atmosphere to the home. Rich wood cabinetry and custom trim work complement the home, large floor-to-ceilings windows bring in natural light, and 14-foot ceilings create a world of space. The open concept living space is great for entertaining and the views of the lake and backyard paradise are one of a kind. The upstairs game room has a wet bar and the unfinished bonus room would be perfect for a media room.
Outdoors is a beautiful pool and spa with pebbled finish, boat dock with composite decking for lake toys, and a manicured, beautifully landscaped yard all situated on main body walk-out water. The home features four bedrooms, three and one-half baths and a three-car garage.
Priced $789,000, the home is available for viewing by appointment only. Call 817-219-0456 to schedule a private showing or visit http://www.WeSellGranbury.com for more information.
