Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | New ranches

Chrystal Falls Ranch at 0 FM 283 is approximately 4,000 acres located in Stephens and Young counties. The northern portion of the ranch consists of 3,500 acres that is under high game fence and intensive wildlife management. The southern portion is roughly 500 acres that has over a mile of river frontage along the Clear Fork of the Brazos River. Located on the southern portion of the property are the majority of the improvements, including the custom designed ten-bedroom hunting lodge, the ranch manager’s house, livestock facilities, and barns.
The custom built lodge was constructed overlooking the Clear Fork of the Brazos River to take in the amazing views of the Texas countryside. The lodge is two stories with ten bedrooms, seven bathrooms, aa game room, and a large great room with an open kitchen, living and dining area. The glass walls overlooking the covered patio and its built-in grill really bring the outdoors in and highlight the views of the ranch. It is listed by Patrick Murray for $9,890,000.
Sitting on the highest point in Johnson County, the Rockin Z Ranch at 5520 CR 316 in Johnson County is just 30 minutes south of historic downtown Fort Worth and 50 minutes southwest of Dallas. The three-story main house was constructed in 1964 and has been meticulously maintained. Owners will enjoy 17-mile views from the welcoming, wraparound front porch of the one-of-a-kind Victorian home. Six bedrooms, six bathrooms, an open eat-in kitchen, a game room in the basement, and hardwood floors throughout are just some of the home’s features. The property also features a tennis court, a swimming pool, and a large cabana for outdoor entertaining. The cabana includes a wood-burning pizza oven and gas grill.
The ranch offers excellent hunting and fishing with a 13-acre stocked lake. With its close proximity to Fort Worth and Dallas, it could be a weekend retreat, year-round residence, hunting and fishing destination, or even rented out for weddings, reunions, or corporate retreats. The home is listed by David Burgher and Harlan Ray for $2,995,000.
President and CEO Robbie Briggs independently owns and operates Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty. For more information see briggsfreeman.com.
