Williams Trew | Fort Worth

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side Pause

0:31 TCU guard Williams breaks down the Baylor loss

0:59 TCU's Dixon says Frogs got what they deserved in lopsided loss to Baylor

2:43 General Motors plant in Arlington to be powered by wind

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

0:24 Fire engulfs vacant house on Fort Worth Avenue

1:29 Pot-bellied pig on the loose at Texas gas station

3:27 Wounded friend recalls Brookside murder-suicide

1:06 Resident, dogs escape Dallas house fire in time