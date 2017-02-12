Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Deep in the heart of TCU, the centrally located home at 3655 Shelby Drive is in the popular Westcliff neighborhood. Completely remodeled by renowned builder Village Homes several years ago, updates included windows, flooring, cabinetry, electrical and insulation.
The three-bedroom, two-bath home features an inviting front porch, two living areas, dining and breakfast rooms, and a separate utility area. There’s a big back yard with ample grass for pets and playing plus a two-car garage. A spacious patio affords outdoor entertaining.
A wonderfully large master bedroom and bath were added during the remodel including a big walk-in master closet. The open-concept kitchen has granite, stainless appliances, and gas cooking. Most of the home has hardwood floors coupled with designer lighting and colors.
According to the building plan, the home has about 2,134 square-feet and priced $398,000.
The home has an abundance of shopping amenities close by. Directions from University Drive: turn west on Berry Street, south on Bellaire Circle, and left onto Shelby Drive. For more information, contact Jerry Taylor with WilliamsTrew Real Estate at 817-632-9471 or jerry@williamstrew.com or williamstrew.com for the virtual tour and additional photos.
