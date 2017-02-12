Giordano, Wegman, Walsh and Associates | Downtown Fort Worth

Giordano, Wegman, Walsh and Associates, an exclusive Christie’s International Affiliate, is proud to present one of the finest urban homes in downtown Fort Worth. The home is located at 411 West Seventh Street #907, in the Historic Neil P Building, an 11-story fully renovated condominium, built in 1921.
Meticulously designed and decorated, the contemporary space features gorgeous engineered white oak hardwood floors which seamlessly flow throughout the open, airy layout. The windows flood the home with northern light, provide phenomenal views and are equipped with insulated shades, while the windows in the master bedroom feature an additional blackout shade to provide a great night's sleep.
The two-bedroom, two-bathroom luxury home exudes modern elegance and contains the finest hand-picked, custom selections. The renovated gourmet kitchen has state-of-the-art stainless-steel appliances, gorgeous custom counter tops and beautifully designed custom cabinetry. The kitchen layout highlights a unique, generously sized center island with ample seating and a large pantry. The bathrooms have been artfully assembled and are appointed with top of the line fixtures, highlighted by designer tile floors.
The condo features rich exposed brick, chic recessed lighting as well as decorative chandeliers- very functional, yet gorgeous.
The Neil P is located on the westside of downtown, steps from the historic Fort Worth Club and the excitement of Sundance Square. It has been renovated to provide the modern amenities and conveniences downtown living has to offer. The building features a two-story sanctuary providing a serene, awe-inspiring, tranquil space for entertaining or relaxing, and is equipped with a pool, spa, dining area, full kitchen with outdoor grill, fireplace and custom water features.
The unit also holds two parking spaces and a deeded storage unit located in the basement of the building. It is being offered for $699,000. Contact Rick Wegman at 817-584-7033 or John Giordano at 817-991-1862 for a private showing.
Comments