Ebby Halliday Realtors | Arlington

Patt Klemmer and the Arlington/Mansfield office of Ebby Halliday Realtors present the home at 3505 Lake Powell Drive in popular Enchanted Lake Estates. The well maintained waterfront community offers its residents a private boat launch, pool and clubhouse, tennis courts, active social clubs and more.
The stately two-story home features four bedrooms, five and one-half baths, two dining areas, and two living areas including a large game room on the second floor with walk out balcony overlooking Lake Arlington sunsets. Upon entry, soaring ceilings and richly appointed moldings provide a dramatic first impression. The foyer opens to a formal dining and living room, bathed in natural light from floor-to-ceiling windows.
The main floor features a nice size gathering area with two-story ceilings and large windows with both formal and informal dining. A well equipped kitchen is complete with granite counters, breakfast bar, island, updated stainless appliances including double ovens, custom cabinetry and bay window. The casual dining area overlooks the back yard and opens to a private patio for outdoor entertainment and low maintenance yard.
The floorplan provides a three-way split on the spacious bedrooms, each with a private bath. The oversized master retreat offers individual his-and-her baths, walk-in closets and separate sitting area overlooking the third patio. The second bedroom with wood flooring makes a great office, nursery or guest room. The half-bath shares the second wing with a third bedroom and spacious utility room with granite counters, sink, and entrance to the adjoining oversized rear entry three-car garage. The fourth bedroom and bath share the second floor with the game room featuring a large seating area and full bar. The home also features a media room.
With convenient access to major highways accessing D/FW International Airport, shopping areas and entertainment, the custom-built home is priced at $440,000. For additional details or to schedule a showing, contact Klemmer at 817-716-5319. The house will be open on Sunday, February 12 from 1 to 4 p.m.
