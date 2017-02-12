Ebby Halliday Realtors | Southlake

Carolyn Rosson, manager of the Southlake office of Ebby Halliday Realtors, is excited to announce the office’s top producers for fourth quarter 2016. The top-producing individual was Susan Mayer. Cecily Verloop was recognized as the individual with the most units closed as well as the individual with the most units pended.· Quinn Marcontell was recognized as the group with the most listings taken.
Pictured are, (l to r) back row: Kimberly Coatney, Beverly Spillyards, Gaylene Anders, Donna Akin and Rebecca Barnhart; front row: Lisa Quinn, Cecily Verloop and Elizabeth Sackrule; not pictured: Susan Mayer, Kelly Marcontell, Cindy Ruppert, Chip Reid and Christie Christian.
The Southlake office’s top 10 producers for fourth quarter 2016 are: Susan Mayer, Beverly Spillyards, Cecily Verloop, Gaylene Anders, Chip Reid, Donna Akin, Rebecca Barnhart, Kimberly Coatney, Elizabeth Sackrule and Christie Christian. The Cindy Ruppert Group and Quinn Marcontell Group were the top two groups for the fourth quarter 2016.
“These exceptional sales associates work tirelessly to represent their clients’ best interests and I am so proud that they are part of our Southlake office,” says Rosson. “The housing market in Southlake and the surrounding area is very strong. I encourage you to take advantage of our robust market by contacting Ebby’s Southlake office today.”
Ebby Halliday’s brand-new Southlake office is located at 1575 E. Southlake Blvd., across from Southlake Town Square. Serving Southlake, Westlake, Colleyville, Grapevine, Keller, Roanoke, HEB, Alliance Airport, and all of Tarrant County, the office offers experienced, knowledgeable and professional associates to help with all of your real estate needs.
To see homes for sale from the Southlake office or to contact an Ebby professional, visit southlake.ebby.com or call 817-481-5882.
Ebby Halliday Real Estate Inc. is the largest independently owned residential real estate company in Texas and ranks ninth in the nation. The company has approximately 1,600 sales associates and staff in 30 area offices. For more information, visit the website voted one of the industry’s best by the Web Marketing Association, ebby.com.
