Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Joseph Berkes of Williams Trew Real Estate proudly presents the unique, two-story home at 6001 Merrymount Road, filled with beautiful details. Located in popular Westover Hills, the design inspiration for the contemporary home can be found a world away in Portugal. The four-bedroom, three-bath home strikes the balance for comfortable living and enjoyable entertaining.
With structured landscaping and a striking silhouette, the home leaves a lasting impression. Stairs lead through an arched entryway surrounded by greenery to an intricately carved set of wooden double doors. The doors open to a grand, expansive formal living and dining area with the first of the home’s four fireplaces and a grid of decorative beams on the high ceiling above. Eight sets of glass doors leading to the front porch or rear courtyard fill the room with light.
The clean, white kitchen has stainless steel appliances, including double ovens, as well as a center island suited for bar-style seating and a wet bar area. A decorative ceiling, attractive, patterned tile and a window above the sink make the space beautiful and functional.
The bright, spacious master suite features a sitting area with fireplace and built-in shelving, walk-in closets and direct access to the courtyard. The master bath has both a bathtub and separate shower along with separate vanities.
An additional living area with wet bar, as well as a theater-like den for watching movies, create space for all. The additional bedrooms are spacious and welcoming, as is a guest room with full bath. A separate laundry room has ample storage and a utility sink.
Mirroring the main entrance to the home, matching carved wooden doors open to a private interior courtyard. With access from many rooms in the house, the special outdoor space with built-in fountain, outdoor lighting and both covered and uncovered patio seating is a special place to gather. A large, open back yard extends beyond the courtyard.
The home is over 4,600 square-feet and is priced $1,499,000. For more information or to schedule a private tour, contact Berkes at 817-570-9453.
