Ebby Halliday Realtors | Midlothian

Kristina Anderson and Ebby Halliday Realtors are proud to present the beautiful, to-be-built home located at 2223 Somerfield Drive in Midlothian’s popular gated community of the Estates of Somercrest. The crafted custom-built home will be built on a half-acre lot.
Priced at $750,000, the well thought-out design includes approximately 4,170 square-feet of space and offers four bedrooms, a study, two living areas, five full baths, and a three-car side garage. Beyond the millwork and extensive attention-to-detail, construction details abound including a post tension foundation, zip wall system, and solid core doors. The spacious gourmet kitchen, featuring a large island with breakfast bar, is the center point of the home. An open, flowing design allows for gracious entertaining.
Because of the new-build opportunity, buyers can tailor the design specifically to personal preferences, whether it be color scheme, stone finish, appliance package, flooring choice, or outdoor living spaces.
Midlothian is a growing community conveniently located near major highways making commuting to most parts of the DFW metroplex an option. D/FW International Airport is easily accessible with Hwy 360 just minutes away. Also, shopping, dining and medical facilities abound both in Midlothian and nearby Mansfield.
Contact Anderson at 817-229-2615 for more information.
