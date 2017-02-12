Burt • Ladner Real Estate | Fort Worth

Situated in the heavily-treed Westcliff subdivision, the three-bedroom, two-bath, one-story home at 4509 Hildring Drive East has approximately 2,100 square-feet of comfortable living space.
Upon arriving guests will be greeted with an expansive covered front porch which allows space for several rocking chairs or a sitting area. Updated features include a new roof in 2016, new windows, large master bedroom with sitting area space and completely remodeled master bath. The master bath has separate vanities with quartz counter tops, a separate shower with frameless glass enclosure and a large walk-in closet.
The bright and spacious formal living room features a large picture window and opens into the formal dining room with a gorgeous deco-inspired chandelier. The recently updated kitchen has beautiful gray toned quartz counters and new stainless appliances. Other updates include hardwood flooring, lighting and plumbing fixtures.
The home is located on a one-half acre lot which provides a large back yard for entertaining or children’s play area.
Offered at $410,000, the home will be open Sunday, February 12 from 1 to 3 p.m. For a private showing or further details, contact Lisa Looney at 817-791-5908 or Amanda Osterkamp at 817-901-6611.
