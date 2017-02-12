Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | Clean Contemporaries

The combination of a pared-down aesthetic with masterful architectural design is sure to create an environment of zen. To see more, visit briggsfreeman.com.
An exquisite Westover Hills mid-century modern estate, 1501 Shady Oaks Lane has been artfully designed with hand-selected designer pieces. The stunning kitchen is complete with a high-end refrigerator, range, and a built-in coffee machine. The home is listed by John Zimmerman for $4,699,000.
The stunning contemporary ranch home at 3849 Riverhills View Drive was designed by Hahnfeld Hoffer Stanford and featured on the 2016 AIA Tour of Homes. Exposed duct, polished cement floors, white walls and neutral ceramic tile all provide a backdrop for colorful art. The windows were artistically designed to be frames of the natural world and showcase incredible views of the courtyard and pool. The home is listed by Melanie Dotzour for $1,450,000.
Considered a mid-century masterpiece, 4167 Charron Lane sits on 2.5 acres in Fort Worth’s Ridglea Hills and features geometric-shaped rooms, 20-foot ceilings, walls of windows, and a club-sized pool. The home is listed by Clay Brants for $1,350,000.
A five-bedroom modern architectural dream in Bella Flora, 7951 Bella Flora Drive presents the rare opportunity to own true contemporary beauty in Fort Worth. The modern home sits comfortably on an almost two-acre lot with creek and fountain views behind. The home is listed by Carley Moore and Zareen Khan for $1,250,000.
