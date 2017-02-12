Moore Real Estate | Mira Vista

DeeAnn Moore of Moore Real Estate is pleased to present her newest listing at 7028 Saucon Valley Drive in Mira Vista, Fort Worth’s guarded, gated golf course community. The traditional-style home, built by Paul Kelly, is situated on a corner lot on the 16th Fairway and offers 4,138 square-feet including four bedrooms, four and one-half bathrooms, three living areas, and a climate controlled three-car garage.
Upon arrival, visitors glimpse the lush landscaping, mature shade trees, and large circular drive. Through the arched doorway guests are greeted by a dramatic staircase, hardwood floors, and natural light that create a wonderful first impression. Beautifully designed columns open to the formal living room which features a cozy fireplace and built-in shelving.
Adjacent to the formal living room lies a spacious formal dining room with custom designed cabinetry and easy access to the kitchen through the butler’s pantry. The gourmet kitchen has granite counters, a built-in refrigerator, double ovens, gas cooktop, and walk-in pantry. The kitchen seamlessly joins with the breakfast room and a comfortable family room with a wall of windows offering breathtaking views of the sparkling pool and golf course beyond.
The rich hardwood floors of the entertaining areas continue to the first level master suite. The attached master bathroom pampers with a walk-in shower, dual vanities, and jetted tub.
Upstairs, charming French doors open to a large living area with access to a balcony that overlooks the tranquil back yard and offers stunning panoramic golf course views. The three remaining bedrooms along with three full bathrooms are also located upstairs.
Outside, the extensive patio creates a wonderful place for entertaining or just relaxing by the refreshing pool and spa.
The home is open Sunday, February 12 from 2 to 4 p.m. For more information or a private showing, call Moore at 817-517-4865, or visit www.LuxuryFortWorthHomes.com.
