Knieper Real Estate | Lake Granbury

The lake home at 409 Peninsula Court is located on a quiet street in Granbury, just 30 miles southwest of Fort Worth. Situated on a large open cove on beautiful Lake Granbury, the one-of-a-kind home is beautifully landscaped and sits high on a hill overlooking the lake. It featuring a two-car garage as well as an RV garage, for motor home or boat trailer storage.
The main living area offers great hardwood floors and large windows across the back. Open to the family sized gourmet kitchen, the room allows for great entertaining and has a nice flow. The kitchen features granite counters, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, double ovens and a large island with a sink and stove top, as well as a large breakfast bar.
The home has four large bedrooms and four and one-half bathrooms. The large master bedroom features its own fireplace as well as a large master suite with double vanities, a large walk-in shower, corner tub, and closet.
The lake house also boasts a downstairs great room with many built-ins, a separate game room (pool table included), and a very nice wet bar all overlooking the sparkling inground pool and spa. The home offers ample entertaining space with two full living areas, a game room, a private office and two floors.
Brilliant landscaping and extravagant rock walls enhance the back yard that gently slopes down to the water’s edge to a private boat dock featuring a large boat slip and cradle plus jet ski lifts.
Call Knieper Real Estate at 817-219-0456 to schedule a private tour of the home, priced at $699,900. To take an online tour, visit www.WeSellGranbury.com.
