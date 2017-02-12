Real Estate

Virginia Cook Realtors | Fort Worth

The home at 3700 W. Biddison Street is within walking distance to TCU, located in the popular Westcliff area on a corner lot.

With more than 3,380 square-feet of space, the home offers flexibility inside and outside around the heated pool in the large fenced back yard.

Gorgeous hardwood floors flow throughout a design that includes two living areas, each with a fireplace, formal and casual dining rooms, four bedrooms and four full baths.

The gourmet kitchen boasts granite counters, a breakfast bar, updated appliances and built-in cabinets.

The downstairs master suite has space for a sitting area and a luxurious bath with dual sinks and a separate shower with body sprays. The two additional bedrooms downstairs and the one bedroom upstairs each features its own private full bathroom.

Added amenities include a utility room, two-car garage and ample storage space throughout.

Offered at $695,500, the home is open Sunday, February 12 from 2 to 4 p.m. To schedule a private showing contact Pamela Nelon of Virginia Cook, Realtors at 817-727-0036 or pnelon@virginiacook.com. Visit the website at https://www.virginiacook.com/for-sale/mls-13507830-3700-w-biddison-street-fort-worth-tx-76109 for more information.

Virginia Cook, Realtors is a locally owned, independent real estate brokerage. The company is a member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, one of the most active broker-to-broker referral networks in the world.

