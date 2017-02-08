Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Colleyville

Madeline Daraio and the Colleyville office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage are proud to represent the exceptional home at 204 Polo Trail.
The home has four bedrooms, three baths, a study, game room and media room with wet bar, along with a park-like large yard and gorgeous pool.
The inviting dramatic entrance with soaring ceilings and arched doorways opens to the formal dining area and the wood paneled study with built-ins and coffered ceilings. The spacious living room has custom crown moldings and a fireplace. The gourmet island kitchen has granite counters, a large pantry and a spacious breakfast nook. The comfortable family room is open to the kitchen and has a gas-fireplace. The wall of windows in the family room has a view of the lushly landscaped yard with north/south exposure.
There is new carpet in the owners’ retreat. The custom-built home has a guest bedroom on the first level and roomy secondary bedrooms. The heating and air conditioning systems and water heaters have been replaced. The lovingly cared for home has a three-car garage and is located within the Keller school district. The original owners are moving out of state and are motivated to sell.
Remington Park has home owners association dues of $795 per year, which includes access to tennis, sports courts, a pool with a cabana, and walking trails.
The home is priced $735,000. For more info or to schedule a private showing, call Daraio at 817-528-8001 or visit www.madelinedaraio.com to view a virtual tour.
