Real Estate

February 8, 2017 12:00 AM

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Colleyville

Tina Paneri and Teri Gray of the Coldwell Banker Gray Group are pleased to offer a low-maintenance lifestyle in the luxury custom built home at 6120 Rock Dove Circle. Rich finishes throughout provide a wonderful setting for entertaining. High vaulted beam ceilings and hardwood floors complement the open floor plan. Floor-to-ceiling windows look out to a sparkling easy care pool with a hose-less cleaning system.

The large great room expands to a dining area and open kitchen. The covered patio is well-equipped with a stone feature fireplace, built-in barbecue and remote control screens to extend the entertaining area.

The three-bedroom, three and one-half bath home includes a large downstairs guestroom with private bath. The formal living room has custom wall finishes and can also be used as an office. Custom chandeliers add elegance to a light and bright master suite that looks out to the private back yard.

The large master bathroom has dual sinks, granite counter tops, separate shower and spa tub. There is a custom designed master closet that connects to a nicely finished laundry room, which includes space for a second refrigerator.

Upstairs is a third bedroom with private bath and walk-in closet. The second story also has a large game room and additional storage.

The home has many extras, including granite surfaces throughout, remote controlled blinds, and butler’s bar with built-in wine fridge. The garage is finished with custom cabinetry and epoxy flooring.

The home is priced $690,000. Located in the gated community of Oak Pointe, there is easy access to freeways, shopping and restaurants. For additional information or a private showing, call Paneri at 817-939-0399 or Gray at 817 291-4064. Visit www.coldwellbankerhomes.com for additional properties available, plus community and school information.

Related content

Real Estate

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Soar over Big Sur and Pebble Beach in this breathtaking drone video

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos