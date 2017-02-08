Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Colleyville

Tina Paneri and Teri Gray of the Coldwell Banker Gray Group are pleased to offer a low-maintenance lifestyle in the luxury custom built home at 6120 Rock Dove Circle. Rich finishes throughout provide a wonderful setting for entertaining. High vaulted beam ceilings and hardwood floors complement the open floor plan. Floor-to-ceiling windows look out to a sparkling easy care pool with a hose-less cleaning system.
The large great room expands to a dining area and open kitchen. The covered patio is well-equipped with a stone feature fireplace, built-in barbecue and remote control screens to extend the entertaining area.
The three-bedroom, three and one-half bath home includes a large downstairs guestroom with private bath. The formal living room has custom wall finishes and can also be used as an office. Custom chandeliers add elegance to a light and bright master suite that looks out to the private back yard.
The large master bathroom has dual sinks, granite counter tops, separate shower and spa tub. There is a custom designed master closet that connects to a nicely finished laundry room, which includes space for a second refrigerator.
Upstairs is a third bedroom with private bath and walk-in closet. The second story also has a large game room and additional storage.
The home has many extras, including granite surfaces throughout, remote controlled blinds, and butler’s bar with built-in wine fridge. The garage is finished with custom cabinetry and epoxy flooring.
The home is priced $690,000. Located in the gated community of Oak Pointe, there is easy access to freeways, shopping and restaurants. For additional information or a private showing, call Paneri at 817-939-0399 or Gray at 817 291-4064. Visit www.coldwellbankerhomes.com for additional properties available, plus community and school information.
Comments