Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Colleyville

Karen Blackburn of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage is pleased to present the home at 6604 Sapphire Circle South in the gated Sapphire Enclave Addition.
The well-kept five-bedroom, four-bath home with a three-car garage is tucked away in a small, private community on almost one-half-acre . The home features a well-laid-out open plan with four living areas, two dining areas, and a large study. The formal living room could also be a study, complete with French doors for privacy. The formal dining room will accommodate a large table.
The kitchen is accented with granite counters, an island, walk-in pantry, built-in desk planning area and wine rack. It overlooks the spacious breakfast area, family room and back yard. Rich wood floors complement the family room complete with a gas logs fireplace and a soaring ceiling with a wall of windows allowing natural sunlight.
The split bedroom plan hosts a nice-size master bedroom with great privacy on the first floor. The master suite features an updated bathroom with an oversized shower, separate tub, spacious closet and an attached room great for a nursery, workout room, or hobby/craft area. There is a second bedroom situated on the first floor great for a guest bedroom or the in-laws. Three bedrooms, two updated bathrooms and two living areas are upstairs.
The back yard has a large covered patio for outdoor entertaining, complete with a hot tub. The yard provides ample room for a pool, pets and play, a service area, and a 14- by 10-foot storage shed.
In addition to the three-car garage, there is additional space to park cars outside. The house has been lovingly cared for and updated. Downstairs carpeting, interior and exterior paint, wrought iron stair rails and the dual stairs are part of the recent improvements.
The home is within the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District and centrally located close to golf, shopping, restaurants and major highways.
The home lists for $600,000. For more information or an appointment to view the home, contact Blackburn at 817-821-7100.
