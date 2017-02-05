Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Susanna Bartolomei and Karen Hunn of Williams Trew Real Estate are proud to present the exquisite, stylish condominium in historic Montgomery Plaza at 2600 W. 7th Street, Unit #2450. The home offers two bedrooms, two and one-half bathrooms, a study, high ceilings and amazing downtown views. The open plan living and dining rooms feature hardwood floors and large windows with electric shades. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and breakfast bar, plus a custom designed pantry with ample storage. The full-size utility room includes an additional sink.
The master bedroom is spacious with a generously sized bathroom and custom-designed closet. The bedroom offers views to the east, especially breathtaking at night when the illuminated skyline shines bright. The master suite includes dual sinks, a large soaking tub, and glass-surround, walk-in shower. The guest bedroom has an ensuite bath with large closet.
Montgomery Plaza offers its residents world-class amenities, including a 24-hour concierge, cabanas, and a beautiful blue-water pool. One can also take advantage of the putting green, gym, social area and media room. Plus, one can walk to amazing restaurants, shopping, museums, and the Trinity Trail.
For more information or to schedule a private showing, contact Bartolomei at 817-862-4428 or Hunn at 817-229-0932. The home lists at $565,000. To view more photos and take the virtual tour, visit WilliamsTrew.com.
Comments