Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Rozi Stone with Williams Trew is proud to present 1717 Carleton Avenue, conveniently located minutes from the Cultural District, Seventh Street, downtown Fort Worth, many restaurants and I-30.
The home is located on one of the most popular streets in the Rivercrest area, just one block from River Crest Country Club.
The classic-style home offers minimal yard maintenance. It features a gorgeous private yard and pool and hot tub with fountains and a covered outdoor living area with a wood burning fireplace and television mount.
Built in 1984, the home offers three bedrooms, each with their own bathroom. A fourth bedroom has been converted for additional master closet space but could be easily converted back to a fourth bedroom. The entire first floor is great for entertaining with an open floor plan while providing ample living space and two more fireplaces. There are many windows that provide natural light.
There is good storage and closets throughout. There is also an abundance of attic storage over the garage and back family room from pull down steps in the garage.
Driveway access is available from both the front of the house as well as the paved back alley and electronic gates at both ends for security.
The home has 3,940 square-feet and is priced at $829,900.
Call Stone at 817-454-0250 or visit williamstrew.com for more information.
