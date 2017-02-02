Moore Real Estate | Cresson

DeeAnn Moore of Moore Real Estate is pleased to present the gorgeous estate located in Tres Vistas, a gated community offering idyllic views and wide open spaces. Just minutes from Fort Worth, the location offers country living at its finest on over 3.6 acres with a natural creek and mature shade trees. With 6,266 square-feet, the beautiful home has six spacious bedrooms, five full bathrooms, three living rooms, and a four-car garage.
Upon arrival, a large circle drive, brick and sandstone exterior, and manicured landscaping create a lasting first impression. Through the arched doorway, attention is drawn to hand-scraped hardwood floors, an Old World-style chandelier, and stacked crown molding.
A private study hosting dual workstations and built-in shelving is located off the entry foyer. The open concept living room impresses with a massive stone fireplace, picturesque wood-framed windows, vaulted ceilings, and custom-built media center.
Destined to be the heart of the home, the spacious gourmet kitchen has stainless steel appliances, commercial-grade gas cooktop, pot filler, gorgeous granite, and expansive prep island.
Conveniently located near the kitchen, the formal dining room comfortably hosts countless guests and features a wine nook with two wine coolers and ample storage for a wine collection.
Progressing through the home, the secluded master suite offers an attached bathroom with separate vanities, walk-in shower, and deep spa tub for ultimate pampering.
Upstairs features a large game room, full wet bar, media room, full bathroom, and a balcony with panoramic views of the tree lined back yard.
The sprawling covered patio features recessed lighting, ceiling fans, and outdoor speakers overlooking rolling grassland and trees beyond.
For more information, call Moore at 817-517-4865 or visit www.LuxuryFortWorthHomes.com.
