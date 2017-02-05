Giordano, Wegman, Walsh and Associates | Mistletoe Ranch

Giordano, Wegman, Walsh and Associates, an exclusive affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, proudly presents the Mistletoe Ranch. The property of about 679 acres offer a classic, Texas blend of traditional ranching and recreational uses. The robust combination of native and improved pasture grasses easily support livestock and hay grasses while attracting and holding wildlife such as white-tailed deer, turkey, ducks, occasional feral hogs and untold varieties of migratory and resident songbirds.
At the heart of the ranch lies an impressive lake of about 40-acres designed and built by USACE in the 1950's (Texas Reservoir 31). The lake has been expertly managed since its construction and is home to numerous species of freshwater sport fish such as trophy-class black bass, blue gill sunfish, warmouth sun fish, catfish and a full complement of sustainable baitfish and grass-carp to support the dietary needs of the fish and overall health of the lake.
Two smaller ponds dot the southern end of the property, offering outstanding duck hunting and a water source for livestock and game. At Mistletoe, it's easy to hunt the morning and still make that early meeting at the office.
Several smaller sheds and workshops are conveniently located near the gate on Airport Road. Power is provided by TXU and water from a deep (Trinity Aquifer) private well is available to each building. Two additional wells exist on the property and could be used to support livestock.
The property also has two houses; one is a smaller, framed farmhouse which is vacant and used for storage, and the other is a modern concrete slab home where the ranch foreman and his family reside. This is a four-bedroom, two and one-half bath home with great porches for visiting with friends and family.
Perimeter fencing, made up of both five strand barbed-wire and mesh with barbed-wire is in excellent condition and should turn stock for years to come. Multiple pastures planted with improved grasses blanket the ranch providing income potential from quality cut hay or grazing. In moderate-to-good years the property has been capable of supporting an operation of up to 100 mother cows in rotation.
Call Eric Walsh att 817-312-9586 or Kolby Simonson at 970-749-7404 for more information.
