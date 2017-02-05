Real Estate

February 5, 2017 10:05 PM

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Trophy Club

Sharon Auffet and Coldwell Banker are pleased to present 2746 Enfield Drive in the Highlands at Trophy Club. The gorgeous four-bedroom, three and one-half bath home features a three-car garage, extensive hardwood floors, arched walkways, wrought iron balusters and many upgrades.

The home features a spacious study with glass panel French doors, exposed beams, and built-ins. Further into the home is the large, open concept family room boasting vaulted ceilings and a stunning fireplace.

Open from the family room, the gourmet kitchen is great for entertaining with beautiful granite counters, a large island, double stainless steel wall ovens, and gas cooktop.

The large master retreat, located on the main floor, offers a beautiful tray ceiling and sitting area, a spa-like master bath with over-sized jetted tub, separate shower, his-and-her vanities with granite counter tops, and a spacious walk-in closet.

Located on the second floor are the remaining three bedrooms and two bathrooms, an equipped media room, and separate game room.

The spacious back yard features a covered patio with ceiling fan, and ample room for a pool.

The home is located within the Northwest school district and is priced $499,000.

For additional information or a private showing, call Auffet at 972-742-7039. Visit www.coldwellbankerhomes.com for additional properties available, plus community and school information.

Related content

Real Estate

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Soar over Big Sur and Pebble Beach in this breathtaking drone video

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos