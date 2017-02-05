Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Trophy Club

Sharon Auffet and Coldwell Banker are pleased to present 2746 Enfield Drive in the Highlands at Trophy Club. The gorgeous four-bedroom, three and one-half bath home features a three-car garage, extensive hardwood floors, arched walkways, wrought iron balusters and many upgrades.
The home features a spacious study with glass panel French doors, exposed beams, and built-ins. Further into the home is the large, open concept family room boasting vaulted ceilings and a stunning fireplace.
Open from the family room, the gourmet kitchen is great for entertaining with beautiful granite counters, a large island, double stainless steel wall ovens, and gas cooktop.
The large master retreat, located on the main floor, offers a beautiful tray ceiling and sitting area, a spa-like master bath with over-sized jetted tub, separate shower, his-and-her vanities with granite counter tops, and a spacious walk-in closet.
Located on the second floor are the remaining three bedrooms and two bathrooms, an equipped media room, and separate game room.
The spacious back yard features a covered patio with ceiling fan, and ample room for a pool.
The home is located within the Northwest school district and is priced $499,000.
For additional information or a private showing, call Auffet at 972-742-7039. Visit www.coldwellbankerhomes.com for additional properties available, plus community and school information.
