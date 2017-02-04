Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Fort Worth

Reecinda Smith and Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage are pleased to present the home at 6260 El Capitan in Marine Creek Ranch. The custom two-story home was built by Meritage Custom Home Builders in 2009. The spacious home offers three bedrooms, two and one-half baths, a living room downstairs, game room upstairs, media room upstairs, two dining areas and a private office.
The curb appeal leaves nothing to be desired with its stone elevation and lush landscaping. Immediately upon walking in the door, visitors notice the stunning upgrades in the pristine home. The great room with neutral colors, vaulted ceilings and fireplace with gas logs is welcoming. French doors lead to a private office off the entry.
The large granite breakfast bar is a focal point in the gourmet kitchen which also includes tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, custom cabinets, ample storage and lots of light.
The private master bedroom retreat downstairs is a generous bedroom and the luxurious master bath offers granite counters, built-in cabinets, a garden tub, separate shower with bench and a large walk-in closet.
The wrought iron staircase leads to the two bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs, game room, full media room with projector and projector screen, as well as a small workstation.
The premium lot is almost half an acre and is made for entertaining with a covered patio and a 10- by 20-foot concrete extension.
Marine Creek Ranch Community offers walking and jogging trails, community pool and amenity center, playgrounds and boat docks. It is a great location and close proximity to NAS JRB and Lockheed Martin.
The home is offered at $295,500. Call Smith at 817-881-9756 for more information.
