Burt • Ladner Real Estate | Aledo

Located in the outstanding Parks of Aledo boutique neighborhood, the gorgeous home at 314 Creekview Terrace was designed and custom built by Glendarroch Homes. With four bedrooms and four and one-half baths, the stunning home offers approximately 3,924 square-feet of spacious living both inside and out.
Custom features include hand scraped hardwood floors throughout the two-story foyer, study and formal dining and then lead into a large open family room, kitchen and breakfast room. An expansive island, white cabinetry, upgraded stainless appliances and large pantry all provide a welcoming atmosphere benefitting a gourmet cook. The double butler’s pantry complete with a wine cooler is great for entertaining.
There is a downstairs guest suite and bath that is privately located on one side of the home along with a large laundry room. The master suite and bath area are spacious and offers separate his-and-hers vanities, a fabulous closet with built-ins and a luxurious jetted tub and separate walk in shower.
Upstairs are an additional two bedrooms and baths along with a large game room complete with a beverage and snack center.
Not only is there a lovely back yard and covered outdoor kitchen area, there is an abundance of park space within the neighborhood to enjoy as part of the lifestyle of this premier location.
The home is offered at $545,000 and will be held open by Karly Johnston on Sunday, February 5 from 1 to 3 p.m. For a private showing, contact Lisa Looney at 817-791-5908 or Amanda Osterkamp at 817-901-6611.
