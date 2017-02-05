Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | Neighborhoods with charm

Near the amenities of DFW yet full of small-town inspiration, neighborhoods like Southlake, Westlake and Colleyville are great for those wearying of the metropolitan hustle. With charming town squares, green space, towering trees, beautiful fountains, and shopping options that range from recognizable retailers to unique local boutiques.
The excitement of the big city—with the AT&T Stadium, Texas Motor Speedway, and Six Flags —is also in the area.
The spectacular Hill Country-styled estate at 2208 Vaquero Estates Boulevard in Westlake overlooks the golf course. Its five-bed main house and guest house face the pool. Amenities include an exercise studio, conservatory, media room and dramatic formal dining room, all within the guard-gated neighborhood of Vaquero. It is listed by Jeff Watson and Cheryl Staley for $3,950,000.
The six-bedroom custom home at 1309 Biltmore Drive in Southlake’s Westwyck Hills features luxury such as an intimate wine room, catering kitchen, tiered media room, two game rooms, exercise room, craft room, library, master room with coffee bar, six fireplaces, and park-like back yard. The home is listed by Marilyn Newton for $2,499,000.
Boldness and beauty come together in the spectacular six-bedroom Mediterranean-style home at 150 Lilac Lane in Southlake. Features include a master retreat, top-of-the-line kitchen, sublime loggia, and heated pool and spa. It is listed by Nanette Ecklund-Luker and Brian Luker for $1,899,000.
Custom built in 2010 with incomparable quality and attention to detail throughout, the home at 1700 Bur Oak Drive in Southlake is complete with four bedrooms, a theater room, a three-car garage, a covered patio and a pool. It is listed by Robert Tyson for $1,694,000.
Fall in love with the secluded custom home at 612 Frontier Court in Colleyville, boasting 4,579 square-feet of tranquil living space. With five bedrooms, four baths, a study, a media room, and a saltwater pool and spa, the home is comfortable and serene. The home is listed by Tommy Pennington for $1,099,000.
