Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | Home gyms

Having a home gym makes it easy to keep those New Year’s Resolutions moving along. Rather than having to deal with the crowded, hectic public gyms, exercise in the comfort of a private gym in one of the extraordinary homes listed below. To see more, visit briggsfreeman.com.
A spectacular Hill Country-styled estate home, 2008 Vaquero Estates Boulevard is situated on a 1.7-acre lot overlooking the golf course in the guard gated neighborhood of Vaquero. A private master suite features a spacious relaxation room with patio access, a separate study, and large his-and-her walk-in closets. It is listed by Jeff Watson and Cheryl Staley for $3,950,000.
Boldness and beauty come together at 150 Lilac Lane, a spectacular six-bedroom Mediterranean-style home. The home features a top-of-the-line kitchen, heated pool and spa. Adding to the features of the home are a large utility room with a folding area, a gym, or an additional guest suite with a wet bar, a three-car garage, and a large court area big enough for an RV. The home is listed by Nanette Ecklund-Luker and Brian Luker for $1,899,000.
A contemporary condominium in Montgomery Plaza, 2600 W. 7th Street 2812 offers an urban lifestyle not found elsewhere in Texas. Relish in the clean lines, soaring ceilings and beautiful hardwood floors and enjoy dining, shopping and cultural attractions just steps from the front door. The property, with its own private rooftop terrace and rooftop pool, is listed by John Zimmerman for $859,900.
