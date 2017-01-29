Williams Trew | Aledo

Welcome to the home at 203 Rodeo Drive, located on 9.24 tree-filled acres inside a gated community off Confederate Park. The double lot features a beautiful three-bedroom, three-bath home with attached three-car, oversized garage. Additionally, the lot holds a one-bedroom bunkhouse with living room and kitchenette attached to a workshop with two parking bays — one tall enough for RV parking.
Extensively remodeled in 2015, the new kitchen with solid painted maple cabinetry and island, granite counters, and high-end stainless appliances opens up to the breakfast room and the living and formal dining rooms downstairs. A wood trimmed study, well appointed laundry room and the master suite are also on the first level.
Upstairs is a living area with a substantial granite bar, woodburning fireplace and a balcony providing scenic views as far as the eye can see. Two bedrooms are joined by a Jack-and-Jill bath. All baths have been reconditioned with new granite and fixtures.
Other updates include new wood grain porcelain tile downstairs, new paint throughout and new wood and window trim in the living and dining rooms plus new built-in shelving in the hall and study. New carpet was installed on the stairs and the second floor. The current owner has added additional attic insulation, a new water filtration system and softener, and a new water heater, a custom pool cover and installed new pool cleaning equipment, and re-paved the driveway.
The home is ten minutes from Lake Worth and the Nature Preserve and 20 minutes from Eagle Mountain Lake. The gated community of Reata is a 30 minute drive from downtown Fort Worth. The property is listed by The Robbins Group for $776,000. To schedule a private showing, contact Ashley Robbins Gonzales at 817-570-9430 or take the virtual tour on www.williamstrew.com.
Comments