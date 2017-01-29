Helen Painter Group Realtors | Grand Prairie

Conveniently located in the thriving city of Grand Prairie, the home at 1934 Beach Drive is located in a subdivision which includes amazing hiking trails around part of the beautiful Mountain Creek Lake and a community park. Along with the wonderful view, the home has five spacious bedrooms, three and one-half bathrooms, and an extra upstairs bonus room that is great for entertaining.
With a floorplan designed for privacy yet open enough for any gathering, the home includes four walk-in bedroom closets and ample storage space throughout. The kitchen has been updated with granite counters and tile floors, and includes a dining area that ‘drinks’ in the view. The gorgeous new living room floors are a plus.
The covered backyard porch opens up to a ‘forest’ with a spectacular view of the lake. Dallas Baptist University and multiple employment opportunities are within minutes of the neighborhood. Built with energy efficiency as a must, the home also offers outdoor gardening space in which true organic soil has been used. Endless outdoor activities that are sure to satisfy any outdoor enthusiast are right outside the doorstep.
The home is offered for sale by Jason Manning at The Helen Painter Group, Realtors for $232,500. For a private showing call Manning at 214-229-9049.
Comments