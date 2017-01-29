Ebby Halliday Realtors | North Richland Hills

The gorgeous, updated 2006 townhouse at 8069 Caladium Drive is not just in a great location but within a community rich with effortless living. The community offers a 25-acre park system with eight-acres of lakes, beautiful trails, green spaces, parks and fabulous tree lined streets. The architecture of the homes in the community provides a gorgeous curb appeal with front porches and a warmth enjoyed coming home to every day.
Amenities include: The NRH Centre with an expansive fitness center, indoor aquatic, suspended walking track, double gymnasium, kids club, grand hall, senior center, and an outdoor civic plaza. The NRH Library, Nytex Sports Centre, NRH2O Water Park, fabulous schools, shopping and dining just minutes away.
The townhouse has an open two-story foyer with fabulous natural light and warm wood-type flooring. The open living space also is open to the spacious kitchen and breakfast area. The kitchen boasts ample cabinetry for storage, great countertop work space, and stainless steel appliances. The beautiful open front room of the home is currently used as a study but might also be used as a formal dining or second living area. The back patio provides a great outdoor living space.
Upstairs is the spacious master bedroom and two additional rooms. The master bathroom and secondary bathroom have been luxuriously updated with marble counter tops, updated painted cabinetry, and stylish square under-mount sinks, updated fixtures, and hexagon tile flooring.
The three-bedroom, two and one-half bath townhouse is offered for $239,000 by Julie Gray at Ebby Halliday’s Southlake office. For more information, call 817-690-7330 or visit the property website, 8069Caladium.Ebby.com.
