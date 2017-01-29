Ebby Halliday Realtors | Trophy Club

The beautiful custom home at 2502 Ralston Drive in The Highlands at Trophy Club is priced $599,000.
Great for entertaining, the home has an open floorplan, gourmet island kitchen with breakfast bar that seats six, knotty alder cabinets, stainless appliances, a tech center and hardwood floors throughout. The first-floor master suite features a bay window, beautiful coffered ceiling, jet tub, walk-in shower, and his-and-her closets and vanities.
The home features a newly built wine cellar. There is rich granite throughout kitchen and bathrooms. Upstairs has three bedrooms, two full baths — one being a Jack-and-Jill bath, a large game room and large media room fully wired with a sound system and projector. The outdoor living space features a gorgeous two-year-old saltwater pool and spa with water features, outdoor kitchen with built-in grill and bar and covered patio. The home also has a video security system with indoor and outdoor cameras, and a smart home automation system.
For more information contact Renee Ongaro at 614-204-7222.
Comments