Ebby Halliday Realtors | December Top Producers

Suzanne McCabe, manager of the Arlington and Mansfield offices of Ebby Halliday Realtors, is proud to announce the top producing agents for the month of December. Pictured are: front, left to right, Suzanne Key, Mary Ann Heugatter, Mary Prunty, Linda Magazzine, Patt Klemmer. Back, left to right, Kelli Brosig, Becky Silvers, Michael Cunningham, Barb Rau, Kristina Anderson, Sundee Hinchliffe. Not shown, Dawn Cotogno.
The top individual producer was Dawn Cotogno and the top group was The Linda Magazzine Group. Most listing units was achieved by Sundee Hinchliffe and The Linda Magazzine Group.
The top 12 agents with the highest volume for the month are: The Linda Magazzine Group, Sundee Hinchliffe, The Casselberry-Heugatter Group, Dawn Cotogno, Kelli Brosig, Patt Klemmer, Barb Rau, Mary Prunty, Becky Silvers, Suzanne Key, The Austin Group, and the Kristina Anderson Group.
“These agents are some of the most hard-working Realtors around and their success is evidence of this. Excellent service to their clients, keen knowledge of our active market, and dedication to their profession make them the successful sales associates they are,” McCabe said. “They are all also true representatives of our company’s commitment to providing the highest level of professionalism in our industry.” To contact these associates about listing a home or to begin a home search, visit Ebby.com, or call 817-654-3737 in Arlington, or 682-422-0333 in Mansfield.
