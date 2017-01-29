Ebby Halliday Realtors | Arlington

Sales associate Marie Boggess and the Arlington/Mansfield offices of Ebby Halliday, Realtors are pleased to market the sprawling home in North Arlington at 916 Live Oak Court. Easily accessed off of Crowley Road, the residence is extremely private and is only one of two homes in the cul-de-sac. Sitting high on a hill, native oak trees surround the property to create an atmosphere unlike any other.
Upon entering the residence, incredible views can be enjoyed from the large clear view windows across the back. Double sliding doors from the main living area, breakfast room, private study and master suite connect to the outdoor space with unique patios and a large elevated wood deck with railings.
The main living area is in the center of the home and is enhanced by a full-wall stone fireplace on one side and a two-sided brick wall enjoyed by the breakfast room, as well. A unique ceiling treatment, with wood beams and inlaid wood across the entire ceiling, gives a rustic yet warm ambiance to the living space.
Just off of the kitchen is a study with built-ins, large closet and a full bath, which could be converted to a bedroom. Down the hall offers a sizeable, tucked away game room for movies. On the opposite side of the home, the sleeping quarters include a spacious master with a nice dressing area and walk-in shower. Two additional bedrooms with a Jack-and-Jill bath complete the wing.
Other added features include a carport plus the two-car garage, recent carpet, newer heating and air conditioning, and a recent roof.
Contact Boggess at 817-654-3737 for a private viewing of the home, offered for $346,900.
