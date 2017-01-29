Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | Buy Before Spring

The early spring market, from January to February, is one of the most advantageous times for buyers to get a great deal on a new home. According to expert agents at Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty, the buzz about Spring Market – the busiest home-buying season of the year – typically starts at the end of January. So, whether buying or selling, now is the time to start meeting with Realtors. Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty agents are the area’s luxury leaders with expertise across all neighborhoods and price points in North Texas.
The home at 1608 Fair Oaks Drive is a romantic French estate-style home in Westlake’s Glenwyck Farms. Cozy up by one of six fireplaces throughout the home, including one in the master bath retreat, complete with a designer soaking tub and sauna. It is listed by Michele Geweniger for $1,810,000.
The home at 1700 Bur Oak Drive is a stunning one-story Mediterranean home situated on a one-acre corner lot in The Reserve of Southlake Addition. Custom built in 2010 with incomparable quality and attention to detail, the home will impress from the moment one steps through the ornate iron and glass doors. It is listed by Robert Tyson for $1,694,000.
A five-bedroom modern architectural dream in Bella Flora, 7951 Bella Flora Drive presents the rare opportunity to own true contemporary beauty in Fort Worth. The modern home sits comfortably on an almost two-acre lot with creek and fountain views behind. It is listed by Carley Moore and Zareen Khan for $1,250,000.
In the TCU area, 3409 Rogers Avenue is a beautifully updated home with original hardwood floors, crystal doorknobs, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and a remodeled bath in the private master suite. Each bedroom has its own exterior entry, and there is a garage apartment with a kitchen and laundry room. It is listed by Melanie Dotzour for $499,000.
