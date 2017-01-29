Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Emily Vick with Williams Trew is proud to present the gorgeous new home built by Emerald Homes at 5516 El Campo Avenue. Located on a treed, west Fort Worth lot in the beautiful Chamberlin Arlington Heights neighborhood, the 4,500 square-foot, two-storied traditional home offers four bedrooms, three full and two half-baths, three living areas, a two-car garage and timeless appeal.
From the stately arched wood and beveled glass front door, it's evident that details of the newly constructed home has been meticulously planned by the experienced custom builder. Inside features a sweeping curved staircase and gleaming hardwood floors. Immediately to the right is a coffered-ceiling study with large windows that fill the room with natural light and a nearby dining room with high ceilings, beautiful windows and a gorgeous chandelier.
The spacious sunlit kitchen features an oversized granite island, stainless-steel appliances including an oversized refrigerator, separate ice maker, a six-burner gas range with pot-filler, granite counters, a walk-in pantry, butler's pantry, wet bar with wine refrigerator and many custom built-ins.
The open concept living room flows from the kitchen and breakfast area and features a self-lighting gas fireplace and a wall of large cased windows as well as a wall of disappearing glass doors that lead to a large covered patio. A utility room, built-in storage and powder bath also adjoin the space.
The downstairs private master suite features recessed ceilings with a large wall of windows and and gas see-through fireplace. The spa-like master bath includes dual walk-in closets, dual granite-topped vanities, dual toilets, a large double shower and a separate tub that faces the gas fireplace. Upstairs are three additional bedrooms, two full baths, a half-bath, full bar with sink, microwave, mini refrigerator, game room and a separate media room.
The property is exclusively presented by Emily Vick at Williams Trew and is offered at $990,000 To view additional photos and a virtual tour of the home, visit Williams Trew.com. To arrange for a private showing or for additional information, contact Vick at 817-371-6603.
Comments