Virginia Cook Realtors | Fort Worth

Located on a corner lot within historic Ryan Place, the home at 2300 Ryan Place Drive blends period charm with extensive updates to provide an enviable lifestyle close to the best of Fort Worth.
An adorable front porch welcomes all and leads into more than 2,300 square-feet of sunny living space. Gleaming wood floors flow throughout the home to seamlessly unite a formal living area with a wall of windows that adjoins the formal dining area.
A casual sitting area, dining area with built-ins and open kitchen are at the heart of the home and provide a comfortable place for family and friends to gather.
The spacious kitchen is delightful with its tasteful updates that include ample granite counter space, a pantry, dining bar, stainless appliances and gas cook top.
Three bedrooms and two full baths include the large master suite with a sitting area, walk-in closet and private bath with limestone counters, dual sinks and abundant storage.
The additional bedrooms share another full bath, updated just as beautifully as the master bath.
Added amenities include a laundry room between the two-car, side-entry garage and kitchen. A side door offers convenient access to the large fenced backyard with a patio and charming trellis entry to a side yard.
Offered at $389,000, the home is open Sunday, January 29 from 1 to 3 p.m. For a private showing contact Katie Roberts of Virginia Cook, Realtors at mailto:kroberts@virginiacook.com or 817-680-9109. For more information, visit https://www.virginiacook.com/for-sale/mls-13453031-2300-ryan-place-drive-fort-worth-tx-76110.
