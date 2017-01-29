Knieper Real Estate | 55-plus waterfront community

The home at 814 Waterpoint Court in Granbury is a beautiful waterfront villa with amenities for residents age 55 and older. Situated within a private gated lakeside neighborhood, the low maintenance home is great for packing up and heading out.
The home boasts cathedral ceilings, cedar beams, an open floor plan, hardwood flooring, and travertine stone, as well as crown moulding throughout. The gourmet kitchen is state of the art with custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and a large island with its own sink. The floor plan flows nicely with a great spot in the living room to congregate with friends and family. The home features three oversized bedrooms, three full bathrooms, two dining areas, and a fantastic stone fireplace.
Outside, the home is encased in gorgeous white Texas stone and cedar columns. With a cedar garage door, the home’s curb appeal is outstanding. The lot is even more of a masterpiece, situated directly on beautiful Lake Granbury; it has a large patio and nice sized back yard that slopes gently down to the water’s edge to a private floating boat dock.
The home is within walking distance of Granbury’s beautiful historic downtown square that features shopping, dining, and live entertainment. Granbury has a plethora of things to do, including multiple world class golf courses, a movie theater, many restaurants, and, of course, the lake.
Call Pam Knieper and the Knieper Team at 817-219-0456 to schedule a private showing of the home, priced $455,000. Visit www.WeSellGranbury.com for more information.
Comments