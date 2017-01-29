Ebby Halliday Realtors | 4th Quarter Top Producers

The top producers for the fourth quarter of 2016 in the Arlington and Mansfield offices of Ebby Halliday, REALTORS® were recently announced by manager Suzanne McCabe. Pictured from left to right are: front row, Mary Ann Heugatter, Jane Haynes, Mary Prunty, Linda Magazzine and Patt Klemmer. Back row, Becky Silvers, Kathy Lakatta, Barb Rau, Michael Cunningham, Debbie Kerschen, and Nicky Austin.
Debbie Kerschen received the individual Top Volume Producer Award for the quarter and Linda Magazzine was the top producer in the group category.
The most listed units were achieved by Debbie Kerschen.
The top 12 agents were The Linda Magazzine Group, Debbie Kerschen, Kathy Lakatta, Michael Cunningham, The Austin Group, Patt Klemmer, Jane Haynes, The Castleberry-Heugatter Group, Sundee Hinchliffe, Barb Rau, Becky Silvers and Mary Prunty.
“We sincerely thank all our clients who trust us to represent their real estate needs. The Ebby Halliday Company is founded on three principles: service to the client, service to the community, and service to the industry. We are very pleased that our clients can benefit from the many advantages that are a direct result of the Ebby Halliday Companies' status as a market leader,” McCabe said.
For more information about Ebby Halliday Realtors in Arlington and Mansfield, visit ebby.com or call 817-654-3737 in Arlington or 682-422-0333 in Mansfield.
