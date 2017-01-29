Knieper Realty Inc. | Granbury

The home at 3345 Old Barn Court combines luxury and comfort within an alluring lodge-like appeal. With majestic views from the large balcony looking out over more than 24 beautiful acres, the property is sure to impress nature lovers and city folk. The elegant and secluded one of a kind estate is located just outside of the city, surrounded by open range acreage, for the best of Texas Country living in a private setting.
The extra-large log and stone constructed home is contrasted with a metal roof to portray a “cabin feel” while boasting nearly 5,400 square-feet of living space. The home features five bedrooms and expansive entertaining and living areas. Vaulted and beamed ceilings in the living room and a large stone wood burning fireplace create fantastic accent points for the entertaining space. Many windows and big skylights bring in the natural sunlight and make the location the ultimate in country living.
The interior has a rustic and elegant style, accentuating the mountain lodge architecture and ambiance. The well-designed floor plan is graced with gorgeous hardwood floors, log walls and trim work, custom fixtures, charming claw foot tubs, and stainless steel counters. The state-of-the-art, spacious kitchen will definitely become the gathering spot when entertaining. Upstairs is a loft game room with built-in bunks that add extra sleeping room for visitors.
Outside is a new custom pool and patio area. Surrounded by a rustic fence, the enchanting pool has ample patio space, and surrounding trees providing privacy and a view.
Native landscaping complements the home. The property is complete with a beautiful private fishing pond and is fully fenced for horses. The home is offered for $1,100,000.
For more information, call the Knieper Team at 817-219-0456 or visit the website WeSellGranbury.com. Knieper Realty is located at 3316 E. Hwy 377 in Granbury.
Comments