Ebby Halliday Realtors | Southlake

Sales associate Tracey Chamberlain with Ebby Halliday Realtors in Southlake is proud to present a new listing at 1312 Fanning Street, featured on a beautifully landscaped lot in the popular community the Reserve of Westwyck Hills in Southlake.
The rare Modern-style home was built in 2014 by Cary Hy Custom Homes. At approximately 7,572 square-feet, the home offers five bedrooms and six and one-half baths. The back yard is complete with pool, spa, outdoor kitchen, fire pit and living area with the second fireplace.
The heart of the home is the large family room with rift-sawn white oak hardwood floors, a walnut panel accent wall with a clock next to the fireplace, floating hearth and three 10-feet slider doors that lead to the backyard oasis. A large open concept room includes the family room, elegant dining, and full commercial-style kitchen. The gourmet kitchen features generous cabinetry, marble counters, a name brand full refrigerator and freezer, coffee station, ice maker, name brand five-burner gas cooktop with a steamer, double oven and warmer. A secondary caterer kitchen has additional kitchen needs with another full-size refrigerator area, second sink, walk-in pantry, dual dishwashers, and more kitchen storage.
Outside are four full outdoor living areas complete with a full kitchen- fireplace, grill, and refrigerator. The 60-foot long and 10-foot long ozone pool and spa are in the center of the outdoor space. With .875 acres, the yard has ample space.
The master suite has its own fireplace and high ceilings. The elegant master bath features a large shower with a walk-through to the separate his-and-her vanities and toilet areas.
The media room and second living area with kitchenette and dining are just off the pool area also including a full bath. The first floor also boasts a second bedroom with full bath and powder bath.
Just off the fully equipped media room is the walnut back staircase leading to the second floor with three bedrooms upstairs, all complete with their own bathroom. Two bedrooms feature a bay window, sitting area and built-in storage cabinets and the third bedroom has a private study area.
The Reserve of Westwyck Hills is a peaceful, tranquil, and upscale Southlake community provided the advantage of being located halfway between Dallas and Fort Worth. Within the Southlake Carroll school district, the home is also very close to Southlake Town Square. To schedule a private showing of the home, offered at $2,680,000, contact Chamberlain at 214-986-7623. Visit 1314fanning.ebby.com to take a virtual tour and view the floor plan. To find other properties for sale, visit ebby.com, recently voted one of the industry’s best by the WE Marketing association.
