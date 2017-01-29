Burt • Ladner Real Estate | Fort Worth

Real Estate

The home at 2720 Colonial Parkway offers the rare opportunity to live in the heart of Fort Worth by TCU and Colonial Country Club. The two-story home with traditional architecture is nestled in a cul-de-sac on a tree-filled double lot. The home has more than 6,000 square-feet with five bedrooms, four and one-half baths, five living areas and an office, two dining areas, four fireplaces and four covered parking spaces (i.e. a two-car garage and two-car carport).

The rooms are large and spacious, great for entertaining. The kitchen has a commercial range and two dishwashers and is flanked by a breakfast room with a stone woodburning fireplace.

The master bedroom area is downstairs, with four bedrooms, a gameroom and library upstairs. There are front and back staircases for easy access throughout the home. The backyard oasis features a pool, fountain and beautiful patio area.

The home is offered by Burt • Ladner Real Estate. For additional information contact Laura Ladner at 817-882-6698 or Susanne Burt at 817-882-6640. Additional information and photos available at www.burtladner.com.

