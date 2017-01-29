Virginia Cook Realtors | Fort Worth

Beautifully shaded by mature trees, the impressive traditional home at 3500 Arborlawn Drive sits on a prime corner lot in the heart of the Overton Park neighborhood.
Magnificently updated, the home is served by Tanglewood Elementary School and offers over 4,700 square-feet of elegant living space with exceptional features including rich wood floors, granite counters and ample sunshine flowing in from large windows.
A versatile floor plan designed for a busy household includes five bedrooms and six and one-half baths. The luxurious master suite is privately located downstairs with his-and-her custom closets and separate bathrooms. A guest suite with a private bath and third bedroom are also downstairs while two additional bedrooms and two baths are on the second level.
Three living areas and two dining areas offer multiple entertainment options. A formal living room with a fireplace is a great place for events, while the spacious family room with a second fireplace offers space for casual gatherings with a wall of glass looking out to the backyard oasis with a covered patio and sparkling swimming pool.
The stunning island kitchen features custom cabinets, tile backsplash and high-quality stainless appliances including a built-in refrigerator and freezer, a gas range, and double ovens.
Added amenities include a large utility room with a sink, three-car garage, and easy access to wonderful shopping, dining and the Chisholm Trail Parkway.
Offered at $949,000, the home is open Sunday, January 29 from 1 to 3 p.m. For a private showing contact Alden Karotkin of Virginia Cook, Realtors at 817-319-1325 or akarotkin@virginiacook.com. For additional information visit https://www.virginiacook.com/for-sale/mls-13521792-3500-arborlawn-drive-fort-worth-tx-76109.
