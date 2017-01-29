Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | New on the Market

The homes below are new on the market in extraordinary neighborhoods across Tarrant County. The expert agents with Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty are dedicated to addressing the needs of each client with the level of service clients have come to expect from the area’s leader in luxury real estate. To see more outstanding homes in Tarrant County or to find an agent, visit briggsfreeman.com.
Find exceptional quality and style throughout 1309 Biltmore Drive, a custom home in Westwyck Hills. The formal entertaining area includes an intimate wine room, while the casual living space is inviting with vaulted beamed ceilings, rich hardwood floors, and a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace. The home is listed by Marilyn and Terry Newton for $2,499,000.
A wonderful custom home with an open floor plan and large back yard, 1012 Delacroix Drive is situated in the master planned community of Carillon. Inside, an abundance of natural light washes over hardwood floors, a soft color palette, unique ceiling treatments, and imported materials. The home is listed by Dona Robinson for $1,350,000.
In the heart of Monticello, 3408 Hamilton Avenue is a breathtaking new David Weekley home with an expansive floor plan. The gourmet kitchen is a stunner with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and a breakfast bar. The back yard is large enough for a cocktail pool and has a large patio. It is listed by Moses Druxman for $674,900.
Located on a popular cul-de-sac in Ridgmar, 1704 Dakar Road E is a gracious home with impressive curb appeal and lovely views. The beautifully landscaped back yard and dramatic circular driveway make a lasting impact. The home is listed by Veronica Stimson for $570,000.
