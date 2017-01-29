Moore Real Estate | Mira Vista

DeeAnn Moore of Moore Real Estate is pleased to present the traditional-style home at 6650 Saint Andrews Road, overlooking the tenth fairway in Mira Vista, Fort Worth’s 24-hour guarded, gated, golf course community.
A graceful circle drive and manicured landscaping welcome visitors. An impressive foyer greets upon entry with a sweeping staircase and abundant light from a softly arched transom window above the beautiful front door.
A secluded study with hardwood floors offers privacy and provides a great space to relax or work. Adjacent to the foyer lies the wonderfully spacious formal dining room that features rich hardwood floors, arched windows, and fine crown molding.
The large, open kitchen is conveniently located near the dining room and offers double ovens, island with prep sink, gas cook-top, and abundant cabinet and counter space to handle any size event. Entertaining within the open concept expands to include a comfortable living area with fireplace and built-in shelving.
The spacious master suite overlooks the back yard and fairway beyond through beautiful floor-to-ceiling windows. The master bathroom is fully equipped with dual vanities, jetted bathtub, walk-in shower, and fantastic closet. Also downstairs is a lovely guest suite with private bathroom and access to the garage.
Upstairs, a relaxing multi-functional living area with wet bar and refrigerator offers access to a balcony with stunning views of the tenth fairway. Four remaining bedrooms are split with two bedrooms sharing a Jack-and-Jill bath. One bedroom boasts hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, and a bathroom of its own.
The home is open Sunday, January 29 from 2 to 4 p.m. Contact Moore at 817-517-4865 for a private showing or visit online at LuxuryFortWorthHomes.com.
