Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Colleyville

Cherry Lethcoe Panez and Coldwell Banker are pleased to present the lovely four-bedroom, three and one-half bathroom home at 7000 Monet, located in The Reserve. Sited on a wooded corner lot, the property features an inviting front porch veranda surrounded by lush landscaping and multiple flowering plants.
The welcoming entry has an open feel with views of the library, formal dining, and expansive hallways. To the right, a hallway leads to the master suite and the additional wing, to the left, leads to the other three bedrooms. The master features a tray ceiling, access to the gorgeous back yard, a luxurious bath, oversized closet, and multiple storage areas. One of the other three bedrooms can be utilized as an additional master suite.
The media room is located near the family room, with a beautiful gas log fireplace and breakfast area. Open to the family room, the gourmet kitchen offers a large amount of prep space, double ovens, gas cooktop, built-in refrigerator, granite, and updated glass backsplash. The pristine, beautifully appointed home opens into a private, serene back yard, complete with a spacious covered patio, shaded areas and brightly colored flower beds.
The home, priced $767,500, is located within the Keller school district. The Grapevine- Colleyville school district is available by open enrollment. For additional information or to view the home, call Lethcoe Panez at 817-832-0325. Please visit www.coldwellbankerhomes.com for additional properties available, plus community and school information.
Comments