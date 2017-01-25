Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Aledo

Linda Smith and Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage are pleased to present the home at 105 Timberland Lane in Aledo. The custom single-story home is located on an acre in McDavid Springs with fabulous pool and spa. The home offers four bedrooms, three full baths, two living areas, two dining areas and a three-car garage. Students attend the Aledo school district.
The beautifully landscaped backyard is designed for outdoor enjoyment and panoramic views. The heated pool and spa has a tanning ledge and water fountain. Located in the back corner of the yard, are the beginnings of a sand trap and putting green.
The home features stunning upgrades, including plantation shutters and crown molding. There are granite counter tops throughout the home in the kitchen, baths and utility room. The gourmet kitchen has an island, pendant lighting over the bar area, double ovens, gas cooktop, a walk-in pantry and ample storage.
The spacious master bedroom has a sitting area and large master closet. The master bath offers granite counters, built-in cabinets, a jetted tub, and shower with bench.
Beautiful wood floors are in the front dining and separate front living areas. Tile floors are in the entry, second living area, kitchen, breakfast area, baths, utility room and halls. All bedrooms are carpeted.
The garage entrance into the home features a convenient area for hanging coats, hats, bags and backpacks. The utility room has a sink and space for a refrigerator or freezer.
The home is priced $487,500. Call Smith at 817-715-0808 for more information.
