Williams Trew | Azle

Kathy Fetters and Williams Trew Real Estate proudly present 1304 Glenwood Drive in the Bristol Farm Addition near Eagle Mountain Lake. The home shows beautifully with four bedrooms and two full baths. The one-owner home features a large kitchen island with a double sink, along with granite and tile upgrades throughout.
The yard is beautifully landscaped and the home is priced at $229,000. Lighting and sound system upgrades make the open concept home great for entertaining both inside and out. Flooring throughout the home consists of a blend of hardwood floors, tile and carpet.
The must-see listing is located in a quiet neighborhood with a 25-minute commute to downtown Fort Worth.
For more information and to view photos, visit williamstrew.com. To schedule a viewing, call Fetters at 214-435-2342 or email Kathy.Fetters@williamstrew.com.
