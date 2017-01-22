Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Alvarado

The beautiful Texas ranch at 4225 County Road 703 has over 11 acres of land for roaming and entertaining. The property has its own race track for go-carts and a beautiful pool for the hot summer days. An outdoor kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances is great for cookouts. A cozy see-through outdoor stone and brick fireplace brings warmth on cool winter nights. An awesome bunk house has a large living area with a fireplace, a small kitchen and bedroom with a full bathroom for overnight guests. The main house has five bedrooms, and four and one-half bathrooms. The master suite has a large, newly renovated master bath with double person jet tub, an electric fireplace and large walk-in shower. The kitchen features granite and stainless steel appliances. A spacious game room has space for a pool table and arcade games. A media room upstairs has its very own kitchenette and bathroom. To schedule a private showing, contact Kim Gonzalez at 817-300-8140 or Kimberly.gonzalez@cbdfw.com.
