Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | Just Sold

Just completed in 2016, 905 Palos Verdes Trail is a move-in ready transitional with plenty of natural light. Irresistible details include a restaurant-style wine room, a downstairs game-media room, and a spacious yard. The home, sold by Wynne Moore, listed for $1,549,995.
With a vaulted tray ceiling, sitting area, convenient outdoor pool access, and spa-quality bath, the tranquil master suite at 1203 Lansdowne Court in Southlake offers an indulgent escape. A domed ceiling above the bathtub, stained glass windows and designer marble add to the luxury spa feel. The home was sold by Kim Bedwell and listed for $1,149,900.
A beautiful custom home at 2210 Carlisle Avenue is located in Colleyville’s Leyton Grove, one of Dallas-Fort Worth’s most beautiful neighborhoods with an abundance of greenbelts. Brick floors make a beautiful statement in the kitchen and breakfast room. The home, sold by Nancy Dennis, listed for $960,000.
In the heart of the Fort Worth Cultural District, 4633 Lafayette Avenue is a breathtaking David Weekley home filled with upgrades like 10-foot ceilings, hardwood floors, a stunning corner fireplace, and a large patio. The gourmet kitchen is complete with a double oven, gas cooktop and granite counters. The home, sold by Moses Druxman, listed for $739,900.
Remodeled in 2014 with granite and travertine, 5036 Bryce Avenue is a four-bedroom home on a large corner lot just a short walk from shopping, restaurants and the Fort Worth Cultural District. Windows stream natural light through the relaxed interiors while allowing views of the fenced back yard. The home, sold by Bob Cowan and Clay Brants, listed for $700,000.
The timeless Tudor at 2036 Hawthorne Avenue has been lovingly updated and maintained. The kitchen and breakfast room are updated with black honed granite counters, white shaker cabinets, and stainless steel appliances including a separate beverage fridge. The home, sold by Ashley Mooring, listed for $520,000.
