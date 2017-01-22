Williams Trew | Burleson

Ross Utley with Williams Trew is proud to present the beautiful equestrian property at 2701 SW Hulen Street, only 25 minutes from downtown Fort Worth. It is comprised of 20 well maintained, manicured acres that offer quiet country living with the convenience of the city.
The custom 2,850 square-foot ranch style home features four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a three-car garage. The large living area has vaulted ceilings that bring in abundant natural light. Great attention to detail is found in the wrap-around wainscoting in both the living and dining areas. The upstairs bedroom could serve as a game or media room. The home’s water heater was replaced in 2015, and a new air conditioning unit was installed in 2016.
The house was meticulously repainted inside in 2014 and outside in 2015. Outside there is an 80- by 40-foot barn with four large stalls, a spacious tack room and hay storage area. Both the house and the barn sit at the back of the property, offering ample separation from the main road. The front and back porches allow unobstructed views of gorgeous country sunsets and stars. The property has three cross-fenced pastures and an open arena with sand footing for training or enjoying a nice ride.
The home will be open next Sunday, January 29 from 1 to 4 p.m. Contact Utley at 817-368-7887 or by email at ross.utley@williamstrew.com for a showing or more information.
