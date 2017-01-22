Knieper Realty | Lake Granbury

Lakeside living is luxurious and extra appealing in the waterfront home at 2600 Harborside Drive located in the popular community of Harbor Lakes. The property is within walking distance of the Harbor Lakes Country Club with golf, swimming, and a full service clubhouse. Beautiful Lake Granbury beckons from the home’s back yard, where owners can enjoy boating, fishing, water skiing and more. The sophisticated home sits on a magnificent waterfront lot with 140-feet of water frontage and boasts awe inspiring panoramic lake views.
Located on a quiet cul-de-sac, the home was built with quality, distinction and attention to detail in design and construction. Outstanding curb appeal and lush landscaping combine to create a world-class experience in waterfront living. There is over 4,200 square-feet of living space complete with a wonderfully designed open floor plan.
Oversized windows across the back of the home capture the views of open water while upper decks bring the countryside into clear focus. A grand staircase, see-through fireplace, arched doorways, designer lighting, and beautiful tile floors are just a few of the special features the home has to offer. The private master suite with its large closets and grand fixtures features luxury and craftsmanship.
The home is being offered for $635,000. For more information or to schedule a private viewing, contact Knieper Real Estate at 817-219-0456 or visit www.WeSellGranbury.com for more homes or information.
