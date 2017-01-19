Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Keller

Chad Collins and Coldwell Banker are pleased to present 1308 Ashmore Drive. Quality constructed in 2003, the Hidden Lakes home is on a quiet street within walking distance to the neighborhood elementary.
The floor plan offers 3,301 square-feet of living space including a formal dining room, large family room, chef’s kitchen with an open breakfast area, a dedicated study with French doors, first-level media/exercise room, four bedrooms, three and one-half bathrooms, a second-level game room, utility room, a two-car garage, and an outdoor living area complete with a custom pergola overlooking meticulous landscape.
The formal dining room has gracious windows overlooking the grounds. Further into the home, the welcoming family room is highlighted by a stacked stone fireplace, custom built-ins and a wall of windows. The gourmet kitchen boasts granite counters, a breakfast bar, gas cook-top, a center island, fluted cabinetry and a double oven.
The first-level master suite presents a sitting area before windows and a remodeled bath. The second level hosts three bedrooms, an entertaining game room and study niche.
Additional amenities include engineered hardwoods, new carpet, upgraded fixtures, an impressive staircase with wrought iron spindles, fresh paint, remodeled baths, and a replaced fence.
The home is priced at $415,000. For additional information, call Collins at 817-707-8079. Visit www.coldwellbankerhomes.com for additional properties available, plus community and school information.
