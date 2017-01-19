Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Keller

2:07 A Stetson Hat for President Trump Pause

1:58 Pudge Rodriguez will "of course" wear Rangers cap in Hall of Fame

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

0:24 Fire engulfs vacant house on Fort Worth Avenue

5:13 Mark Cuban: AT&T, Time Warner merger needed for competition with major tech companies

3:03 Texas Law Hawk Bryan Wilson

1:26 GoVision provides big screens for Trump inauguration

1:43 Prepping for an inaugural pot protest

2:26 The Impossible Burger: A cardiologist, a vegan and a butcher all take a bite